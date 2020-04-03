Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says there is an urgent need for the Ministry of Health to significantly increase its testing capacity of suspected Covid-19 cases among the population.
She also wants samples from people who died from flu-like symptoms recently to be tested for Covid-19.
As of last night, of the 688 samples tested, 97 were positive, with six death.
On Thursday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram used a GIS location map to show the Covid-19 positive cases throughout the country.
In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said that worryingly, the map clearly depicts the potentially very wide spread of Covid-19, especially in three of the most densely populated regions—Chaguanas, the East/West corridor and Port of Spain.
She said: “Global statistics readily demonstrate that the countries which have prioritized early detection in their fight against the Covid-19 spread via large scale testing of their populations have had low mortality rates and are most successful in containing the spread.
In this vein, and in light of its latest statistics, it is therefore simply unacceptable that the Health Ministry has only tested 688 samples for Covid-19 out of the 20,000 exposed persons (by their given statistics) in the past month. “
Persad-Bissessar called for the widespread testing of all primary, secondary and tertiary health care workers deemed to be exposed/at risk for Covid-19 from any positive patient thus far, and re-testing of all persons with symptoms consistent with infection who initially tested negative.
She also said there should be posthumous testing of all persons who died in the target period of flu-like or related Covid-19 symptoms, and who were not tested before their deaths.
“This is for the protection and peace of mind of the families of the deceased and health care workers who may have treated these persons.”
She said there should also be re-testing of all persons who have recovered from infection and were deemed to be adequately immune.
“Daily media reports reinforce the fact that our public health sector is already overwhelmed by the crisis in the face the very severe, longstanding limitations of the public health institutions.
I therefore further recommend that the Government amends the necessary regulations to undertake a joint medical Public/Private Partnership venture. This would allow Private Medical Labs across the country to undertake testing and thereby greatly assist with this much needed large scale Covid-19 testing.
She said increased large scale testing as a matter of priority now falls within this ‘must-do’ range of solutions “at this very fragile state of our nation’s life, if we are to ensure our very survival.”