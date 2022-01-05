Call any emergency number or police station should you have information on missing Kieron Khan.
Khan, 35 of Jenny Drive, Endeavour Extension Road, Chaguanas was last seen on January 2.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the public’s help to find him and, in a release, stated that 999, 555, 911 or 800-TIPS can be called should anyone have information. Contact can also be made with the Cunupia police station at 665-3080, any other police station or a report can be made via the TTPS App.