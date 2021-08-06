DO NOT prank call the Crime Stoppers hotline.
It is a tool for legitimate tips in crime fighting in Trinidad and Tobago.
This was the warning yesterday from executive manager of Crime Stoppers TT Garland Samuel who was responding to questions during a webinar hosted by the group yesterday.
The webinar also saw participation from Suzette Rice, executive director, Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys Crime Stoppers, Todd Wagner, managing director of Navigae360 and assistant superintendent Lester Kerr.
Samuel noted that while prank calling was not a “big problem” the increased prevalence was becoming a “concerning trend”.
One example he gave was that an individual had recently called in to ask the operator for a “doubles with slight pepper”.
He noted the organisation was concerned about misleading information or “malicious tips” which were given to deliberately mislead the police.
“Unfortunately it’s a feature of free call hotlines that we have problems with prank calls. I am dissatisfied with the number of pranks we seem to be getting. So I want to remind people that this is a serious hotline and should not be used for that,” Samuel said.
ASP Kerr reiterated Samuel’s points, noting that police were obligated to respond to tips.
And the false information or prank calls sometimes cost the State time and money.
However, he noted that it was the responsibility of the police to follow up on the information received and determine the legitimacy of each call.
“We have had incidents where people called officers at the airport and gave them the description of someone who may be transporting drugs. When the officers search the person they realise he doesn’t have anything illegal,” Kerr said.
He said the “tip” was from someone who had previously been in a relationship with the person who was searched, and the man who called wanted to embarrass the person.
He reminded citizens that making false reports was against the law, and so was the offence of wasting police time.