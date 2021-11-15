IT is irresponsible of the Government to continue to allow religious services to continue at 50 per cent capacity without the designation of a “safe zone”.
This is the view of Prophet Devan Narine, Bishop of the Pentecostal and Apostolic Ministries International.
In a media release on Saturday, Narine said, “This reckless policy seems to endorse the view by many religious fanatics that it is safe to congregate unvaccinated. Do church buildings have a special sanitisation method which makes them especially immune?
“Other businesses which require the assembling of patrons indoors are expected to meet the stringent requirements of ‘a safe zone’.
“What is so urgent or exigent that grants this supernatural exception to churches and religious gatherings?”
Narine also asked on what basis or rationale has the Prime Minister premised his decisions. “There appears to be a hands-off approach in relation to imposing the necessary restrictions upon religious groups.”
“It is reported that the Delta variant is at community spread and the infection and death rates have both increased. At the time of writing this letter, the Ministry of Health has reported 22 deaths overnight!
“The Prime Minister has a responsibility to act in the best interest of the population without fear or favour to any particular group or grouping of individuals,” Narine said.
He called on Rowley and his medical team to immediately remedy this anomaly.