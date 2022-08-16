A Moruga man was shot dead by someone who called him out of his home on Monday night.
Daniel Hamilton, 26, was at his Poui Road, St Mary’s Village, home when he received a call on his cellphone at around 9pm.
Police said Hamilton then walked outside and was speaking with a man he knew.
Minutes later, a report stated, gunshots were fired and Hamilton collapsed in the front yard.
His girlfriend who was inside the house heard the gunfire and found him unresponsive.
Police officers on mobile patrol responded to the report. Hamilton was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the area was cordoned off and a search conducted for the suspect. He was not found.
A motive for the killing has not yet been determined.