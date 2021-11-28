A Claxton Bay man was gunned down near his home on Saturday night in what police believe was a drug-related killing.
Dishawn McClean, 29, a former scrap iron dealer, was shot after he was called by someone out of his home.
A police report said that at around 7.30 p.m. McClean told his mother and other relatives that he was going outside to meet someone named “Blacks”.
He left the house and moments later gunshots rang out.
His relatives observed him lying motionless on the southern side of Rig Road No.1.
Police officers of the Couva Police Station, Crime Scene Investigators, Homicide Region III and Central Division Task responded.
A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police retrieved four spent nine millimetre shells and two projectiles from the roadway.
McClean’s father, Clinton McClean, told Express in a phone interview, that his son was known to the police and he had spoken to his son about turning around his life.
Clinton said his son was a father of two and he told him to “live for his children”.
“I used to talk to him about going down the wrong pathway, but he did not listen to me. I told him I was not on that. He did not work anywhere; he was epileptic. He let go the scrap iron work about two years ago. He was just liming on the block and doing his thing. He had previous convictions, for assault about three or four years ago.
I had told him that he has children and he should live for them. He used to tell me ‘yes’, but then he would go back and do the same thing again. The last time I saw him was about two months ago, and he was liming on the block. He hailed me out. But I had kind of locked him off because when I talked to him, he was not listening”, said the father.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Sciences Centre, St James, pending testing for the Covid-19 coronavirus.