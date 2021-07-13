A Princes Town man who called the police hotline number and allegedly made threats to President and Prime Minister via telephone has been arrested.
Vinu Dallsingh, 65, was charged with the offence of misuse of telephone facilities on July 9.
According to the police, on May 6, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Emergency 999 Command Centre, St James, received a call from Dallsingh.
Police alleged that Dallsingh made inappropriate statements, in which he threatened the lives of the President of Trinidad and Tobago and the Prime Minister.
A report was subsequently made to the C.I.D. Port of Spain Reports Office, the investigator PC Lewis conducted intensive investigative efforts.
The investigation required collaboration with internal personnel from RAU, E999, Cyber Crime Unit, C.I.D. POS, and the assistance of external agencies, which led to the identification of the caller.
PC Lewis continued his investigations and after advice from the CID Legal Team on the matter, charged Dallsingh for the offence of misuse of telephone facilities.
Dallsingh was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Princes Town magistrate on July 15.