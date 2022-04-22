Calls have once again been made for street lighting and CCTV cameras to be placed along the roadway in the Heights of Aripo.
The Aripo Heights Council made this call yesterday on its social media pages, in which it appealed to the authorities to implement these items for the safety of residents, and to prevent the area from being used by criminal elements.
“We appeal to the authorities to implement the necessities that we have been painstakingly requesting to improve the overall safety and life of the Heights of Aripo.
“Such are greatly affecting both villagers and visitors. These include cameras to discourage criminal activity, more street lights along the Aripo Main Road, increased police patrols/post and improved road works to aid sustainable public & private transportation. We will do what we can to assist the cause in the interim,” the post read.
n Tuesday afternoon, the body of a man was found five feet from the roadway in the vicinity of LP42—which is near the vicinity of where the body of Andrea Bharatt was discovered in 2021.
Bharatt, 23, was found five days after she was reported missing on January 29, 2021.
Six months later, Arima MP Pennelope Beckles oversaw the installation of seven street lights along the Aripo Road. It was to be part of a 27 LED streetlight project.
This year, the body of 21-year-old Keithisha Cudjoe was found in the area.
Cudjoe, of Harding Place, Cocorite, was last seen on January 24. However, her body was discovered in Aripo days later.