Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) chief executive officer Ronald Tsoi-a-Fatt is worried about the low vaccination levels in communities along the North Coast, amid calls for beaches to be reopened.
He said, in some cases, only ten per cent of communities were vaccinated, while in others only 19 per cent were vaccinated.
“We’re talking about asking for beaches to be reopened and all of that.
“What is the implication then for our villagers as well as the visitors if we allow this? So we’re asking folks to try to come out and be vaccinated,” he urged during yesterday’s Health Ministry Covid-19 news conference.
The eastern region starts from Matelot in the North to Guayaguayare in the South, and includes settlements of the North Coast, Tsoi-a-Fatt noted at a previous news briefing.
He said yesterday the ERHA has noticed an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients presenting and accessing care at the accident and emergency departments of Sangre Grande General Hospital and district health facilities in the region.
He noted there are currently 215 active home quarantine cases in the county of Nariva/Mayaro and 380 active cases under home quarantine in St Andrew/St David.
He said very ill Covid-19 patients are showing up at the accident and emergency department of Sangre Grande Hospital, with some requiring high dependency care and intensive care.
He said the Canadian triage and acuity scale is used to determine the level of illness and severity.
“We then move from there very quickly into streaming them into the area of the Covid stream or the ordinary healthcare stream.
“We have in fact increased the number of isolation areas for Covid to preserve the separation of our Covid cases from normal stream cases, so that our accidental and emergency is now segregated to provide for that separation,” Tsoi-a-Fatt stated.
He said in response to the increase in positive cases of the virus, an extra 16 ward-type/high dependency unit (HDU) level beds have been added “to be able to hold patients pending transfer into the parallel healthcare system”.
He said 95 per cent of the patients who require HDU and intensive care unit (ICU) treatment are unvaccinated.