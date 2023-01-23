In the first two weeks of 2023, two men were killed in Cameron Hill in Maraval.
Teddy Sylvester, 34, and Farrell Toussaint were both fatally shot in the community.
The area, which is off Morne Coco Road, which links the communities of Diego Martin and Maraval, is a community composed of residential areas and farmlands.
Residents are friendly.
But there is a shadow of criminality over the area, many say.
“There are young boys who are using the forested areas in the upper areas for their activities. You will have people who are growing marijuana and conducting various transactions in those areas and to them, it’s a safe place to do so. It’s easy money and it’s hard for police to come find them because it’s one way in and one way out. So they will have persons stationed at the bottom of the road and when they see police coming, they will notify the others. So by the time the police reach up the road, they would have hidden or moved what they need to and clear out. And it’s not anything new either. It’s been going on for years. You can hide in these forests and the police will usually not be able to find them. So they have been operating and putting stress on people who live here,” a resident who identified himself only as Jacob told the Express.
“Many of us will hear gunshots at night and by the time we notify the police and they come, the officers are telling us that they can’t find anything. So many of us have begun to just stay home and keep to ourselves for the most part. That is hurtful for me because, for years, this was a tight-knit community.”
In April 2021, Ralphie Roper, a man who was once described as “T&T’s most wanted criminal”, was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in the area.
On the morning of April 21, Roper was asleep in a camp in a forested area of Cameron Hill, when police, acting on a tip-off, descended on the camp.
It is alleged that Roper shot at the police, who returned fire, fatally shooting him.
Police said that Roper had been on the run for almost 15 years at that point in time, and had been linked to several firearm, shooting and drug-related offences.
“Ralphie spent years in this forest and they couldn’t find him. And it was known he was right there. And the police conducted several operations and searches to find him and simply couldn’t. The forests here, from this road, could take you to the Saddle Road, to Diego, and even to the North Coast. So there’s a lot of ground to cover. But eventually, everyone’s luck runs out and his did. But that’s the point. The area itself is mostly just quiet people, loving people and caring people. But you won’t know that,” an elderly resident told the Express.
She said: “When people hear about Cameron Hill, they think it’s just gangs and drugs. The other day I had to do a Google search and all that came up were murders and police shootings. Because there are a few bad apples in this area that are ruining it for everyone. And because of its location and terrain, it’s not just as easy as the police like to make it sound on the TV, just call them and they would act. Cause by the time you call them, those men would be aware that police are on their way and have time to move accordingly. The same seclusion that would make the lower residential areas sought after in the early 80s and 90s, like how Maracas, St Joseph is, is what is keeping us back right now. The only real option would be for the police to put up a post here and we’ve even suggested as much in the past in previous meetings. But it’s yet to be done, and one has to wonder if it actually will be.”
Two murders believed to be linked
The murders of Sylvester and Toussaint are believed to be linked.
Homicide sources told the Express that both men were from the same community, and knew each other.
Sylvester was kidnapped by men dressed in police tactical uniforms in Maraval on January 9.
Around 3 p.m. that day, Sylvester was in his garden near his Cameron Hill home with a friend when a black Nissan X-Trail pulled up next to them.
Four people wearing what appeared to be police tactical uniforms exited the vehicle.
The suspects grabbed Sylvester and placed him in the SUV and drove off.
The other man was not touched.
He notified Sylvester’s relatives that he had been taken by “police”.
However, when relatives made checks at police stations in the district, there were no records of Sylvester being detained.
The following day his grandmother made an official report at the Maraval Police Station.
While searches for Sylvester were going on, Toussaint was killed.
Police were told that around 7.30 p.m. on January 11, Toussaint was in the front passenger of a blue Nissan Frontier proceeding north along Cameron Hill, when another vehicle sped past them.
Loud explosions were heard.
The car sped away.
Toussaint was observed bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds.
The driver of the vehicle rushed Toussaint to the St James District Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.
The scene of the shooting was visited by a team of officers led by Sgt Romeo and investigations are ongoing.
On January 13, Sylvester’s body was found ten feet down a precipice off Cadet Hill in Petit Valley.
He appeared to have been shot multiple times.
On Wednesday, three members of the Defence Force were detained for questioning in Sylvester’s kidnapping and murder.
The three men are said to be aiding a joint team of homicide and anti-kidnapping officers.
They were held at the Defence Force headquarters in Chaguaramas and their
vehicles were searched.
The Express was told that investigators had received key intelligence, including CCTV footage, which linked the three men to the kidnapping.
It was suspected that Sylvester may have been dropped off in another location by the men and killed by someone else.
Sources close to the case told the Express that the three men are all members of the security escort detail for the Chief of Defence Staff.
A release from the Defence Force that day said the men were detained in relation to “the death of a member of the public who was kidnapped”.
The statement said the Defence Force was assisting the police “in the conduct of its investigations and will continue to do so as required”.
No further details were given, according to the release, due to the “sensitivity of ongoing investigations”.
Up to yesterday the three men remained in custody, the Express was told.
Investigators are expected to seek legal advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions on what charges, if any, should be levied against the three men.
