In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, "Papa" Hemingway look-alikes help staff of the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital carry "Papa," a 185-pound loggerhead sea turtle, to be released into the Atlantic Ocean off Marathon, Fla., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Named by its rescuer after being found entangled in fishing line, the reptile was treated at the Florida Keys-based hospital and cleared for release on the 123rd anniversary of Ernest Hemingway's birth. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)