Government minister and chairperson of the PNM’s Women League Camille Robinson-Regis yesterday criticised Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on her “disgraceful, despicable and disrespectful eat ah food” statement in reference to “eminent attorneys retained by the Government”.
In a reference to Persad-Bissessar’s silk accolades, Robinson-Regis noted these attorneys had “actually earned their silk status”.
In an attack on attorneys whom she identified as having spoken in favour of the attorney general during the Law Association meeting on the no-confidence motion, Persad-Bissessar described the attorneys as “beggars” and “eat ah food” lawyers singing for their supper so they can continue to pocket millions from the State in legal fees, and she called on the LATT to release the transcript of the meetings so that the public could see how these attorneys “grovelled” without shame. She also said these “URP lawyers” had become the “laughing stock” of the legal fraternity, especially young lawyers.
In a statement issued yesterday, Robinson-Regis said she wanted to remind Persad-Bissessar that it was on her watch that legal fees paid by the State to private attorneys ballooned to $1.4 billion, and that this money was spent on “her friends who benefited from the State largesse”.
It was on her watch that “selected legal friends” cost the country millions due to “baseless, meritless litigation undertaken by her attorney general, Anand Ramlogan, now accused of misbehaviour in public office”, Robinson-Regis said.
Prior to “corruption accused” Ramlogan’s tenure, the maximum annual allocation to hire private counsel was $40 million, but under her prime ministership it escalated to over $200 million annually, the minister said.
“Perhaps the Opposition Leader has developed amnesia with respect to the A Team- comprising Alan Newman, QC, Martin Hall, Akbar Ali and Gerald Ramdeen, hired by Ramlogan and who raked in millions in fees. When questioned on how the A team was hired, Ramlogan on September 16, 2010, told reporters: “I don’t know if Dr Rowley expects me to hire my enemies?” Robinson-Regis stated.
The A-Team
Perhaps the Opposition Leader has forgotten the remarks made by Sir Anthony Colman, commissioner of the commission of enquiry into the failure of CLICO and related companies, criticising the competence of two attorneys employed at the commission, Robinson-Regis said.
Noting that the legal team hired by Ramlogan for the CoE comprised Ramdeen, Varun Debideen and Shankar Bidassie, Robinson-Regis quoted Colman’s unflattering statement that “of the three local attorneys, two proved to be so incompetent, inexperienced or lacking in any sense of professional responsibility that they became unavailable or only partially available”.
Robinson-Regis said when the PNM came to office in 2015, a value for money audit on the expenditure for legal fees discovered that “less than bona fide payment(s)” were made to selected attorneys, adding that “one attorney was paid $60 million and another who was eight months out of law school earned $1.3 million”. She said it appeared that the Opposition Leader had also forgotten the millions of dollars paid to her junior attorney “friends” whose fees were higher than those paid to senior counsel, and that “friends” of hers and Ramlogan billed the State millions of dollars for legal matters despite never having attended to the said matters in court.
“Unsurprisingly they were still very well paid,” Robinson-Regis said. “It stands to reason that the Opposition Leader’s assessment that only “friends” received State briefs under this (PNM) Government is inaccurate. But I expect nothing less from a self-appointed silk,” she stated.
“The Opposition Leader will do well to remember that lack of standards, ethics, morals, nepotism, cronyism, transparency and accountability can in no way be attributed to this Government in respect of legal briefs,” Robinson-Regis asserted.