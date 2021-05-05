Planning & Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has gone on record of stating that Trinidad and Tobago's Roadmap to Recovery Plan is already being implemented.
In a press release on Tuesday, Robin-Regis responded to an assertion by Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdullah, that the plan had disappeared out of sight.
In a press conference on Sunday, Abdullah said there has been a deafening silence about that roadmap to recovery plan.
"Where is it? What is happening with it?," he questioned.
"From June last year when it was supposed to be completed to now, which is 11 months – things should have been happening in those 11 months to ensure there is sufficient economic growth and activity was taking place in the economy that would have put Government's revenue in a better position, put our foreign exchange in a better position, created employment, or income-earning opportunities in other sectors, so when the second lockdown came as it did, people would have been in a better position.
"With little or no response by the Government for almost a year on its Roadmap to Recovery plan demonstrates how the Government has failed with respect to the economic recovery of Trinidad and Tobago," he said.
However, on Tuesday the Planning Minister said it is unfortunate that the MSJ leader did not check his facts prior to publicly stating that the government was not following the Roadmap to Recovery recommendations as in fact the Plan is what the government based its budget for the period 2020-2021, and is being implemented as the current circumstances permit.
"Mr Abdullah’s statements are totally unfounded."
Robinson-Regis said that although social and economic shocks arising from the COVID-19 pandemic have had far-reaching effects on the economy, our way of life and other aspects of society, much like everywhere else around the world, this Government has responded to every challenge and will continue to do what it takes to ensure national health, safety and the preservation of lives and livelihoods.
"One of the things that has been echoed ever since the announcement of the Roadmap to Recovery Plan for Trinidad and Tobago is that our national budget, Public Sector Investment Programme, T&T’s National Development Strategy: Vision 2030 all dovetail to ensure that we overcome the effects of the economic challenges brought about by the decline in energy commodity prices and the COVID-19 virus while still meeting our commitments. From 2015 this Keith Rowley led Administration has focused on the development of the Republic Trinidad and Tobago for the long term.
"I therefore assert that is why in 2016 we developed our Vision 2030 and have followed that National plan which incorporates the UN’s SDGs. With the advent of COVID-19 under the direction of the Honourable Prime Minister we put in place the Recovery Committee and have followed the proposals of the Roadmap to Recovery Committee."
She said she's certain that Abdullah would recall that even before the advent of the Committee the government acted in the interest of the vulnerable citizens who were most affected by the lockdown at that time.
She noted that as a result, they increased the allocation for the Social Safety Net programmes as appropriate and where necessary in 2020, with the expectation that the number of persons accessing the programmes would have increased, with over $100 million being spent on COVID-19 relief in 2020 with approximately 400,000 beneficiaries, and even now in challenging circumstances the Prime Minister has once again announced food support for those in greatest need.
"The Roadmap to Recovery recommendations that have been followed are as follows: the implementation of safe back to work protocols in accordance with guidelines established by the Ministry of Health, which saw improvements in remote and virtual working arrangements, as well as no widespread infections in places of work.
"Policy decisions to immediately boost and sustain the agriculture sector featured as a priority in the 2020-2021 budget presentation with over TT $1 billion allocated to the sector to encourage increased production of raw materials, agro-processing and the use of agricultural technology," Robinson-Regis said.
She stated that a tremendous amount of support was provided to the private sector by the Government via financial assistance for companies and individuals to keep people in jobs through tax refunds, accelerated VAT refunds, zero-interest government-guaranteed loans, grants for micro-enterprises and more, and that over 30,000 individuals and companies have benefitted to date in Trinidad and Tobago.
"In addition, although revenues have declined, priority has been placed on ensuring the payment of salaries, maintaining employment levels and the provision of essential services, in which this Government has not faltered.
During the month of April 2021, I conducted Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP) assessment meetings with colleague ministers to discuss the status of this fiscal year’s projects and revise the plan of action going into the future with the effects of the pandemic at the fore.
"Some of the PSIP projects which have been progressing, informed by the Roadmap to Recovery Plan and guided by T&T’s National Development Strategy: Vision 2030 include: Continuation of works on the re-development of the central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital and the construction of a new 106-bed hospital in Sangre Grande by the Ministry of Health, to ensure that the health system with its parallel service remains able to continue providing support."
The Minister noted that other projects geared towards the provision of much needed services to the nation's communities also remain a priority, such as the Tobago Well Development Project in Les Coteaux, Signal Hill, Calder Hall, and Bacolet as well as the Maloney Water Treatment Plant, and that the Carlsen Field Water Treatment Plant have been completed as part of WASA’s Community Water Improvement Programme.
She said that infrastructure projects, such as the Ministry of Works and Transport’s Coastal Protection Programme, road repairs and improvements, maintenance of bridges and so on, also continue under the PSIP.
"There are also a number of projects currently being undertaken by various ministries focusing on digitization, food security, human capital development, building climate and environmental resilience and more, all guided by Trinidad and Tobago’s Roadmap to Recovery Report.
"Priority will continue to be placed on the health and well-being of citizens and residents during the pandemic by this Government, while simultaneously continuing the management of Trinidad and Tobago’s national development goals," Robinson-Regis said.