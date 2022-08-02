Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis says African people who carry the names of slave masters do so not with shame, but as a reminder of the resilience and creativity of their ancestors and succeeding generations.
Robinson-Regis made the comment as she delivered a speech at an event held at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s last Friday. The event was held to commemorate and celebrate Emancipation Day.
She said no other group of people transplanted into the Caribbean has experienced the conditions African people suffered through 400 years of slavery, she said, noting that other groups arrived under strict contractual arrangements that included grants of land, payment of wages and, in some cases, repatriation fees or the option to return home.
“None of this was afforded to the African slave,” she said. “While many misguided revisionists have attempted to equate African slavery and East Indian indentureship, citing oppression and exploitation as the common denominator, the two were never the same.
“For nearly 400 years, approximately 12 million African children, women and men were abducted and trafficked to the Caribbean, North and South America. Millions more of their descendants continued to be enslaved for generations, experiencing extreme violence, family separation, and the suppression of religious beliefs and practices.
“Enslavement denied the dignity of every person, robbing them not just of their personhood, but the very essence of who they were, their names, their families, their religious and cultural beliefs and practices.
“None of the other persons transplanted into the Caribbean region experienced in as calamitous a way as the African slave, the deprivation of rights and liberties associated with free persons. And while some of us still carry the names of our slave masters, we do so not with shame, but to remind ourselves and succeeding generations of the resilience and creativity of our African ancestors, who survived more than whips and chains, and therefore will survive the slings and arrows thrown at us by those who, today, in their delusion, believe themselves to be our betters.”
Racism and injustice
Robinson-Regis said people of African descent continue to face racism and injustice today but she said they must not succumb to hate and resentment.
“There can be no doubt that slavery was an egregious and vulgar incarnation of bigotry, intolerance and disrespect. It was the ultimate disregard for freedom of speech and association,” she said.
‘But in our deliberate revolt against any vestige of that spirit, let us cherish respect for one another’s views and beliefs; let us never succumb to resentment or hate because other people differ from us in politics, religion, race, class. People have an inalienable right to their views.
“Freedom must never be something we arrogate to ourselves, while denying the same to others. In a world today characterised by bigotry, hate, prejudice, clannishness and exclusion, let us, as heirs to a history of struggle against oppression, be beacons in such darkness,” she added.