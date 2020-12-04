Nineteen 12-gauge cartridges with carbide, two camouflage trousers, a camouflage bedspread, and a piece of metal pipe approximately four feet long, were found and seized in Eastern Police Division on Thursday.
The discovery was made during an exercise conducted in the Rio Claro district.
It was supervised by PC Mohammed and included the Criminal Investigation Department, Eastern Division Task Force and Charge Room officers.
Officers went appropriately 150 feet off Sydney Trace, San Pedro, Rio Claro, where they came upon a camp.
No one was seen.
The camp was then searched and the officers found the items.
No one was arrested.
WPC Simmons is continuing enquiries.