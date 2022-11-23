Police seize camouflage clothing

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

Officers of the North Eastern Division seized an illegal firearm, a quantity of ammunition and camouflage clothing during anti-crime exercises on Wednesday morning.

The police officers went to an abandoned house at Bank Road, Piarco. They conducted a search at the house where they found and seized 11 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, an extended magazine containing four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, two camouflage jackets, two camouflage trousers and three magazine pouches, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

The party of officers earlier went to 6th Avenue, Malick, where they conducted a search near Councilman Circular. There, they found and seized one Glock 19 pistol fitted with an extended magazine containing four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, the police’s post added.

Constable Marshall is continuing investigations.

