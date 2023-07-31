Police officers found camouflage clothing and a gun in a bushy area on Sunday night.
A revolver, a holster, two camouflage jackets and a pair of camouflage pants were found during an Operation Blue Line exercise conducted in the North Central Division.
During the exercise, Task Force officers went to Farm Road Extension around 8 p.m., where they conducted a search of a bushy area. Investigations are ongoing into the finds.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Ramphall and Supt Nowbutt. Checks were also done in the Champ Fleurs, St Joseph, St Augustine, Curepe and El Dorado areas.