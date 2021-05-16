Crime Scene

A Rio Claro man was shot dead after a dispute with a man he knew at a camp site near his home on Friday.

Radesh Kumar, alias “Chook Chook”, 49, of Brothers Ground, Garth Road, was discovered in the bushes near the camp site.

A 43-year-old man, of Rajpaul Trace, was detained in connection with the killing.

A police report said that around 10 p.m. on Friday, Kumar was at a camp located in a forested area off Noel Trace, Legendre Road, Ecclesville, in company with other people.

An argument broke out with Kumar and another man, and Kumar was shot to the face.

Police were told that Kumar was dragged in the hammock to an area away from the camp and left.

The next day, a report was made to the detectives at Homicide Region Three.

ASP Douglas and a party of officers from Rio Claro CID, Sangre Grande Task Force and Eastern Division CSI went to Noel Trace.

Police said that upon arrival a man was seen exiting a track, and he was arrested.

The party of officers journeyed approximately four miles into a forested area, where Kumar’s body was discovered.

The Crime Scene investigators retrieved 31 parts of apparent firearms including trap guns, barrels and butts and 27 apparent cartridges.

A black cell phone was also found and seized.

The body was taken to the Sangre Grande Mortuary pending the post-mortem.

Enquiries continuing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘We all need to play our part’

‘We all need to play our part’

Trinidad and Tobago is now at the height of the spike.

That spike, says Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram, is T&T’s deadliest third wave of Covid-19.

He predicts that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

PM: State of emergency necessary

PM: State of emergency necessary

Trinidad and Tobago is now under a state of emergency.

A curfew is also in effect, requiring citizens to stay in their homes between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions made for essential workers.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced the measures yesterday, one day after the business community called for an state of emergency and curfew to be implemented in an effort to bring the Covid-19 case count under control.

Health system at near capacity

Health system at near capacity

The parallel healthcare system is at near capacity, even as hundreds of new Covid-19 cases are being reported daily.

Speaking at a news conference yesterday, Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer, Institutions, noted that more people are being admitted to hospital daily than those being discharged.

+2
Young and vaccine-hesitant

Young and vaccine-hesitant

Young people are most hesitant about taking the Covid-19 vaccine, while those aged 65 and older are more likely than any other age group to express interest in getting it.

This is according to data of a 2021 Consumer Economic Study (CES) conducted by Market Facts & Opinions (2000) Ltd (MFO) over the period April 14 to May 3, 2021.

Respondents were asked to indicate their perceptions of the Covid-19 vaccine, and whether they were prepared to be vaccinated.