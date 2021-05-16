A Rio Claro man was shot dead after a dispute with a man he knew at a camp site near his home on Friday.
Radesh Kumar, alias “Chook Chook”, 49, of Brothers Ground, Garth Road, was discovered in the bushes near the camp site.
A 43-year-old man, of Rajpaul Trace, was detained in connection with the killing.
A police report said that around 10 p.m. on Friday, Kumar was at a camp located in a forested area off Noel Trace, Legendre Road, Ecclesville, in company with other people.
An argument broke out with Kumar and another man, and Kumar was shot to the face.
Police were told that Kumar was dragged in the hammock to an area away from the camp and left.
The next day, a report was made to the detectives at Homicide Region Three.
ASP Douglas and a party of officers from Rio Claro CID, Sangre Grande Task Force and Eastern Division CSI went to Noel Trace.
Police said that upon arrival a man was seen exiting a track, and he was arrested.
The party of officers journeyed approximately four miles into a forested area, where Kumar’s body was discovered.
The Crime Scene investigators retrieved 31 parts of apparent firearms including trap guns, barrels and butts and 27 apparent cartridges.
A black cell phone was also found and seized.
The body was taken to the Sangre Grande Mortuary pending the post-mortem.
Enquiries continuing.