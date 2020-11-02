The possibility of COVID-19 re-infection in Trinidad and Tobago is at this stage unknown.
A study to be undertaken by the University of the West Indies, however, will soon provide a better understanding of the virus’ strains and patterns within the region.
Speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on Monday, Chief Medical Officer, Roshan Parasram, said that determining reinfection likelihood at this stage may not be possible.
Protocols currently observed, he said, would define and recognize a patient who has met discharge criteria but tested positive beyond this.
While some patients have tested positive past meeting the criteria for discharge, a clinical determination of reinfection may not be produced as research into virus types and strains has not yet been conducted.
“Basically, what you have for a reinfected person is that the individual would have been cleared of a virus. So, as we discussed in previous press conferences you have to make sure the person is cleared, met the discharge criteria and gone beyond that. If there is some reason to believe that they have renewed symptoms...and then again testing positive, being able to tell if there is reinfection at this point in Trinidad and Tobago may not be possible in terms of testing.”
“What we have seen as I’ve said before is we have had clearance of the virus meeting the discharge criteria and patients showing positivity long after, sometimes a month after. We have had instances of that, we are tending to believe that in those cases you would have had late viral shedding, rather than anything else or reactivation to some extent. In the world we have seen cases of reinfection even until death. We are not at a stage to say there is clinical determination of reinfection, or a latent reactivation due to your immune state,” he said.
Such research, he said, will be conducted by the University of the West Indies. The study will first examine past cases to comprehend and distinguish infections. Past this point, real time examinations of the virus will be conducted.
Parasram said that with real-time study, re-infections will be better determined.
“As we have said a few times before, the University of the West Indies is trying to do some typing of the various types of the virus. When they are able to do that and we are able to do it in real time we will be better able to see if there is possible re-infection. I think we are too early in the trajectory of the virus to determine if you can be reinfected with the same strain twice.”
“What UWI is doing is a retrospective study taking samples of persons that would have tested positive, not only from Trinidad but from other parts of the Caribbean testing to see what subtypes are circulating. So, they are not doing real time testing of individuals at this point,” he said.
He added that the University indicated its willingness to start later in this month. At this point, he said, sending samples for testing to the WHO would be time consuming.
“ They didn’t start as yet, they gave me an update about a couple weeks ago saying that they are looking forward to starting later this month, But all things being equal that is up to the University of the West Indies. So, we are waiting for them to tell us when they can start. I think they are looking at retrospective studies in the first instance to see what we have and then they can go to more real time work once they cross that first phase,” said Parasram.