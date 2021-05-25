CAN I walk my dog?
Can I drink alcohol outside of the house?
These are some of the questions that the TTPS are being asked to address on its hotline.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and senior officers of the TTPS address issues pertaining to the State of Emergency (SoE) at the TTPS media briefing on Wednesday.
Griffith said that the TTPS had received numerous questions on the dos and don’ts during the SoE varying from exercising to being in the streets pre-curfew period.
Head of the TTPS legal unit Christian Chandler said there was a lot of ambivalence and ambiguity as it pertains to the emergency power regulations.
Chandler spoke about the period from 5 a.m. to 8.59 p.m.
He said the SoE has been lost on some citizens and people should be in the public domain because you are an essential worker and on your way to perform those duties or if you are going to seek an essential service.
Outside of that, citizens ought not to be outside and police may challenge people.
Chandler said that questions had been raised about whether or police can access private and gated communities.
He said that the powers of the TTPS are far and wide, and in an SoE situation, that gives a certain amount of power to the police.
He added that people in gated communities had asked if they can walk and exercise in their streets.
“The regulations specify that there are to be no outdoor activities. Even if you are in a private community and there are streets running through it, then you should be indoors. You should not be outdoors exercising, walking, etc. People have asked through the hotline, 'Can I walk my dog?' That is not essential. That is not set out in the regulations, so you are not to be outside. Questions such as 'Can I consume alcohol outside?' No you cannot consume alcohol outside recreation-wise. 'Can I go to play in the park?' No you cannot, that’s a no-no as well. And of course, we know going to the beach is a no-no”.
Griffith said the success of a State of Emergency at times is solely measured on what it was initially designed for, be it to stop insurgents from destroying our democracy or to stop crime or to peg back a major virus.
Griffith said that the mission of the TTPS to ensure that all adhere to the new regulations and laws that have been initiated to reduce the spread of the virus, I would like the TTPS to be remembered for being professional and courteous to all citizens.
He asked for all citizens to respect and adhere to the lawful directives made by the police when approached, and the police will reciprocate.
“I give the assurance to the public that one of the major policies that I intend to achieve is to ensure that there is minimum, in any report, of abuse by police officers during this period. We are not perfect. But we would have learned from our mistakes in 1970, 1990 and 2011 and we will minimise these”, said Griffith.
There is to be a heavy emphasis on public relations and customer service training to ensure that citizens are treated with respect and professionalism.
“The fact is, you are our bosses and our employers so we have to give you that respect”, said Griffith.
Hotline 74-COVID or can send an email covid@ttps.govt.tt to clarify what citizens can or cannot do during the SoE.
The CoP revealed that he had perused over 8,300 letters requesting curfew permits with over 380,000 names, and approved about 13,000 which equates to about one percent of the population needed to "keep the country going while we sleep".