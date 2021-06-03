A Claxton Bay pensioner who lost her home ten years ago was again struck by misfortune when her house was destroyed by fire on Wednesday.
The wooden and concrete structure in which Neela Seecharan lived at St John’s Trace, St Margaret’s, was destroyed within minutes as the blaze was fuelled by strong winds.
Seecharan, 67, suffered minor burns on her hands and arms when she attempted to free one of her pet dogs that was tied to a table inside the house.
She ran out to safety without saving the dog, and or any of her valuables and possessions.
“It is a plyboard house and I couldn’t save anything. I was in the yard cleaning up when all of a sudden, I heard a noise. By the time I ran up the stairs I saw black smoke coming from the back of the house. The house lit up real fast and spread as the breeze started to blow hard”, she said. “I am so sorry about the dog. He was my pet and I tried to get him out but there was too much heat inside there”, she said as she showed Express her swollen hands.
The pensioner said she suspected arson as she was previously threatened by residents in her area and had reported them to the police.
Seecharan mourned the loss of the dog, a cat and a few newborn kittens that were in a box in her bedroom.
She added that she took care of more than 20 dogs and nine puppies – a hobby that started years ago when she took in a stray that she found near the TCL factory in Claxton Bay.
Seecharan said she also encountered major damage to the house in 2011 when it collapsed due to strong winds.
The pensioner said she did not have many possessions except for a new stove, washing machine, furniture and clothing, and all was lost in the fire.
She also lamented that she was left penniless as the pension grant she cashed a day earlier had burnt with everything else.
“The dress I have on here, is what I have. I have nowhere to go. I need help. I changed my pension cheque and I spent for the most $200. Everything was inside and it was lost. I need assistance. I do not know where I will sleep tonight”, she said.
Seecharan also was struck by tragedy in 1992 when her 15-year-old son, mother and sister died in a fiery car crash in McBean, Couva.
Fire officers of the Gasparillo Police Station responded and are continuing investigations.
In an unrelated incident, a Mayaro pensioner lost her home to fire on Monday.
Annette Lewis, 78, of 3 1/2 mile mark Guayaguayare Road, Grand Lagoon, was not at home when the fire started.
A police report stated that at around 10 a.m. left her home – a flat concrete structure - and went away.
Lewis told police she received a telephone call around 3.20 p.m. from a relative who informed her that her home was on fire.
FSO Alexander and fire officers of the Mayaro Fire Station responded and extinguished the flames.
Cpl Douglas and PC Gomes of the Mayaro Police Station also responded and Gomes is continuing enquiries.
Anyone willing to assist the victims can contact 332-3432 or 756-1306