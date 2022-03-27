North Atlantic shipping lanes are going to be very busy this year as an armada of US natural gas shipments heads to Europe, helping the continent to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Biden administration said on Friday that the United States will work with other suppliers to send an additional 15 billion cubic metres of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the European Union in 2022.
Energy experts say that American LNG export terminals are running red hot this year, putting the Biden administration’s goal within reach.
“An increase of 15 billion cubic metres from 2021 levels should be achievable, particularly if we continue to see the strong flows that we have seen so far this year,” said commodities strategists at Dutch bank ING.
How much gas are we talking? An increase of 15 billion cubic metres won’t come close to replacing Europe’s Russian gas imports, which totalled roughly 155 billion cubic metres in 2021.
But, it’s a start.
“Fifteen billion cubic metres of LNG is a big number. It’s equal to about one sixth of Germany’s annual gas demand,” said Alex Froley, LNG analyst at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.
Remember—LNG is not shipped through pipelines. Instead the gas is cooled to a liquid and loaded onto ships. Sending an additional 15 billion cubic metres to Europe would mean an extra 150 shiploads crossing the Atlantic.
It’s remarkable that the United States is in a position to help Europe at all.
The United States only shipped its first LNG cargo from the lower 48 states in 2016, and has risen to become the world’s top exporter in just six years as a shale gas revolution boosted domestic production and turned the country into a powerful force in global energy markets.
America exported more LNG than rival producers Qatar and Australia for the first time in December. It will be the biggest exporter in the world through 2022 as a whole, according to the US Energy Information Agency.
The United States will add even more capacity in the coming years.
“The US has abundant gas supplies, a broadly favourable political and regulatory environment, and an experienced and capable construction industry, making it one of the most attractive locations to develop new export capacity,” Ed Crooks of Woods Mackenzie said earlier this year.
A huge spike in gas prices in Europe was attracting more US shipments even before the Biden administration’s announcement on Friday.
The European Union imported more than 12 billion cubic metres of LNG from America in the first three months of the year, up from four billion cubic metres in the same period in 2021, according to Froley.
That means the United States is already pacing well ahead of Biden’s goal.
