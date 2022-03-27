The man who was driving the car in the trunk of which Anthony Seepersad was hi­ding has yet to be charged.

This was confirmed by seni­or police officials yesterday.

The man is being questioned by officers from the Maraval Police Station.

Seepersad, 28, was held by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force who intercepted a silver Suzuki Ciaz along Morne Coco Road in Maraval around 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday.