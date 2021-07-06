Medication used to treat cancer patients have been stolen from the St James Medical Complex on Monday.
This according to a release from the North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) on Monday, which stated that 15 different kinds of drugs were determined to be missing from the Hospital’s dispensary.
These include SuccinylCholine, Bevacizumab 100 and 400, Bleomycin, Cetuximab, Traztuzumab, Tocilizumab, Docetaxel, Cyclophosphamide, Insulin, Oxytocin, Rituximab, Fluvestrant and Epirubacin.
The majority of the missing drugs are used in cancer treatment.
The NWRHA added that the matter is being investigated and asked that members of the public report attempted sales of these drugs to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) or directly to the Authority.
“Members of the public are asked to be on high alert and to kindly contact the TTPS or the NWRHA directly at 493-1838 should anyone try to solicit sales for the above-mentioned drugs. The batch numbers for these items will be provided in a subsequent advisory,” it said.