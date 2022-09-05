Mother of one Zelia Christiana Castello, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service, is pleading for assistance as she is desperately attempting to raise US$200,000 ($1.35 million) for cancer treatment in India.
Castello, 27, of Point Fortin, was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma - a cancer of the lymph nodes lymphatic system – last year January.
She is scheduled to leave for India on September 13. Although the foreign hospital is willing to accept a downpayment of US$15,000 ($101,622) Castello so far has raised less than half of this money. She is grateful for all the support she has so far received but is in need of raising the remainder of the finances.
Castello said she started raising funds since May and it was scary that she was not closer to her goal.
“There are a lot of persons that would have contributed in some way or the other so I’m thankful for that but I’m still not where I would have hoped to be but I’m still in a better place than where I started, so I’m still grateful for that,” she said.
She explained that the cost of the drugs is expensive in this country and it will be best for her to travel abroad for treatment. “My last chemotherapy in Trinidad was done three weeks ago. At the moment I am in urgent need of leaving to get treatments done … When I get to India they will start doing blood works the said day and do a thorough evaluation and, from there, I will start the chemotherapy which will carry me into remission after the chemotherapy.”
She said a bone marrow transplant will be done.
Castello said that she is in the process of organising the relevant travel documents. Her flight has been sponsored through the generosity and kindness of a person who reached out to her.
With the passing of three cancer patients she knew over the past two months, including last week of Sajay Sampat, who recently left this country and underwent a bone marrow transplant in India, Castello has been left shaken.
She said she had been in communication with Sampat’s brother over their experience in India and she looked forward to meet the Sampats in that country.
“When I heard of his passing it tear me. It literally took a toll on me mentally, emotionally ... It really mashed me up because it’s not just a matter of hearing about it. I am actually living the same thing … As a human, your fear will take a toll on you but I’m still trying to keep it together. It’s a difficult fight.”
She intends to keep positive and stay strong and added, “Every day that I get up and I see sunlight, that is just me saying, God gave me another chance.”
Castello, who has in the past been involved in patient care and was a volunteer at a children’s home, looks forward to see her seven-year-old son grow up, graduate and get married. “I want to go back to work as well. When I started in municipal it wasn’t too long after when I found out about my disease so I am missing out on a lot of things I just want to get back out there ... I am here for a reason and giving my service is my passion.”
Any member of the public or organisation willing to help Castello can make contributions to First Citizens Bank account# is 2283611. She also has a GoFundMe page.
Castello can be reached at 329-1688.