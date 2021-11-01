President Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society, Dr Asante Le Blanc made a clarion call on Monday for members of the cancer community to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, Le Blanc said cancer patients are considered part of the high risk group as it relates to Covid-19 infections.
“There’s a notable increase in the risk of complications and death in this group when infected by the SARS-CoV2 virus, and even more risk with the Delta variant that is currently in our country.
“We at the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society always remind the population to give yourself a fighting chance through health lifestyles and screening. Today, we ask all of our cancer community to give yourselves a fighting chance against Covid-19, and along with the 3Ws add the ‘V’ and get vaccinated.”
Stating that she could understand the fear, hesitancy, and the uncertainty, she added that at the same time, cancer patients should speak to their doctors to get the correct information, and get vaccinated.
“We hear a common theme…we don’t know much about the Covid vaccines, the vaccines will kill you, you can still get sick if you take the vaccine…and the list goes on. But we do have historical data since 2002 on these vaccines as they were first created to combat the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) epidemic in Asia and the Middle East respectively.
“We know that the vaccines against the Covid-19 virus provide an added layer of protection. We know that it provides a 97 per cent reduction in you having a complication or death due to the Covid-19 infection,” Le Blanc noted.
However, she said what is not known is what the SARS-CoV2 virus is capable of if you do get infected by it.
“We know that this virus has up to a 25 per cent chance of causing death or complications in cancer patients, the high risk group.
“This vaccine allows your body to have a jump start on recognising the virus, and therefore allows your immune system to be ready and waiting, and therefore much more effective in fighting and clearing the virus from your body. The vaccine allows for a reduce risk of transmission of the virus, so we protect those who cannot take the vaccine. And it allows for milder disease should you get infected.”
Noting that cancer is already a battle their bodies have to fight, Le Blanc said they always speak to cancer patients about how to help their body through this journey with cancer, so they can conquer and to survive.
“But not only do you now have to worry about dealing with cancer treatment emotions that are raging, but we also have Covid-19. Let us help you worry less. Let us truly protect our most vulnerable.
“I know that there’s a lot of misinformation out there but it is known at this time that cancer patients are eligible and encouraged to get vaccinated.”
She said there are very specific situations where the vaccination schedule is delayed and that those situations will be highlighted by the patient’s your oncologist.
“Most commonly, it is if you are currently undergoing active radiation treatment, which will suppress your immune system, and therefore we will delay your schedule, but please have that discussion with your oncologist or your oncology team.”
Le Blanc noted that her message is not only for cancer patients, but for their relatives and caregivers, who are their support circles.
“You’re there with your loved ones helping them through their journey with this disease, but if you’re not vaccinated you’re in fact potentially able to cause more harm than good.”
Stating that this has been converted into a pandemic of the unvaccinated to a large degree, she added that we cannot afford to lose this fight owing to misinformation and division of our population.
“My last and most important advice to you today, is the importance of screening. Along with maintaining healthy lifestyles, we implore and encourage you, both men and women, not to delay your screening. We have seen that a delay in screening due to COvid-19 has happened over the past year and it’s because of the Covid-19 presence in our community. As long as you’re not symptomatic, that means you have no symptoms, you’ve not had a recent contact with a confirmed Covid-19 patient, and your screening is due, kindly reach out your to your health centres, your healthcare practitioners and the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society for your screening.
“Screening allows for early detection, and along with maintaining healthy lifestyles, it will allow for an increase in survivorship, our best weapon against cancer.
“Get screened for prostate cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer and colorectal cancer. This is a global fight against cancer, and now cancer and Covid-19. We have to do this and we can do this. Healthy lifestyle choices, get screened, the 3Ws, and get vaccinated,” Le Blanc noted.