The Candlelight Movement delivered to the Parliament on Tuesday petitions with more than 128,000 signatures, calling for women to be allowed to use non-lethal weapons like Tasers and pepper spray; for firearm users licences to be fast-tracked for women; for a system of control in issuing vehicle number plates; a commission of enquiry into the criminal justice system; and for “PH” taxis to be registered and regulated.
The Movement was launched by activist Phillip Alexander following the brutal murder of judiciary clerk Andrea Bharatt in January.
Among the 128,527 signatories to the petition were Bharatt’s father Randolph Bharatt, as well as Pauline Bharat, the mother of six-year-old Sean Luke who was murdered in 2006.
They both joined the Movement in delivering the signed petitions to the Parliament.
“I am in full support of this Movement because of what is transpiring in this country. It is time people stand up. We need security for women. We need for all of this hatred for women to stop. There are too many people dying in this country,” Bharatt told the media.
“Anytime there is a movement in this country anywhere, I will try my best to be present. People need to stand up to get rid of all this hatred. Something needs to be changed and this might be the start,” he added.
Saying there was too much chaos in Trinidad and Tobago where women are concerned, Sean Luke’s mother said she also stood in solidarity with the Movement.
She said her son’s death was something that will never go away.
“That is one reason I am here in solidarity against all the wrongdoing that is going on in this country, including the legal system that didn’t give me any kind of justice for my son’s death,” Bharat said.
In a news release on Tuesday, the Candlelight Movement stated: “We sincerely hope that the service of the national petition, which represents the voice of a large cross-section of our people, will act as an impe-tus to those tasked with the welfare and safety of all its citizens and encourage them to adopt the outlined measures and do better to protect all our citizens from this unacceptable level of violence.”