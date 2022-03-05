PRESIDENT of the Route Two Maxi-Taxi Association Linus Phillip yesterday said he, too, was elated that public transport returns to 100-per cent capacity from Monday, but warned it would not be as quick “as flipping a light switch”.
Asked about a fare decrease, he said fares were not pegged to capacity restrictions, but a rise in their cost of recurrent expenditure to maintain vehicles.
The Express questioned several maxi-taxi, taxi and private drivers yesterday on the change in Government’s policy. Up to yesterday, the ratio was one passenger to one window of the vehicle.
For example, a taxi which now seats three and the driver will return to four, with three passengers in the back and one to the front. In maxi-taxis, up to yesterday, it was one passenger per window; but from Monday, the back seats can now be fully occupied, as well as the two seater benches on the right side of the maxi.
Most drivers are elated. Joseph Richardson Jnr, who was preparing his seven-seater mini-bus for a trip from Port of Spain to Chaguanas, said: “I am relieved as one of my buses was re-possessed because I could not pay. It was hell. Hopefully things will be good from Monday and, well, I am very happy about this. So happy, I can sing ‘Kumbaya’,” he said.
Steve Bain, another driver, said, “We are feeling great. My back is strong. We back to full capacity so we will make money again, because with the restricted capacity it was a real strain with everything going up. We had to take it all one day at a time and, well, wear and tear on our vehicles was a big issue, so we appreciate this move,” he said.
At City Gate, maxi-taxi drivers were similarly elated. Nicholas Samaroo said, “This is good, good. We will be able to pay our bills now, as those never stopped coming in.”