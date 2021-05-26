The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has given students writing this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations two additional weeks to prepare for the exams.
The exams will now begin on June 28, with the release of result in the last week of September to the first week of October, CXC registrar and chief executive officer Dr. Wayne Wesley announced at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.
He said the exams will be administered in its original format, that is the Paper One and Paper Two components and Paper Three for private candidates.
Wesley also announced that the deadline for candidates to register their intent to defer the 2021 exam has been further extended to May 31 while the deadline to submit all school-based assessments has been extended to June 30
“In addition, the topics which were released on May, 10 2021, territories would have submitted queries and counsel would have noted that CXC is currently responding. And in this regard, a review is being done to ensure that there is full clarity regarding what has been submitted in terms of the broad topics, and that clarity will be released no later than Friday of this week,” Wesley stated
CXC chairman Sir Hilary Beckles said in coming to the decision to delay regional exams, CXC took into consideration several challenges facing the region, including the impact of the La Soufriere volcano eruption in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as well as the current State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago, implemented to manage Covid-19.