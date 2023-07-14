Group Captain Kemba Hannays on Monday became the first female commanding officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard (TTAG).
Hannays was one of two senior members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) to receive letters of promotion and appointment from Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on Monday.
They were promoted by President Christine Kangaloo, the Commander in Chief of the armed forces, in accordance with Section 12 of the Defence Act, Chapter 14:01, a news release from the Ministry of National Security stated yesterday.
Their appointments took effect from January 1, 2023.
Hannays, who is the fifth commanding officer of the TTAG, is a career officer who joined the military over 22 years ago, the release stated.
In 2006, she became one of the first Rotary Wing pilots in the then-newly established TTAG, and has served as deputy commanding officer of the TTAG since November 1, 2013, the ministry said.
In August 2020, Hannays became the first female officer in the history of the Defence Force to attain the rank of wing commander.
She is now the first female officer to command a formation.
Colonel Keston Charles was promoted from the rank of lieutenant colonel, and appointed to the position of commanding officer of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment (TTR).
Charles has over 22 years’ service in the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force.
His previous roles included acting commanding officer of the TTR, commanding officer of the First Infantry Battalion as well as the Second Infantry Battalion.
The ministry said he becomes one of the youngest persons to be appointed as a formation commanding officer, and is the 20th commanding officer in the history of the TTR.
Speaking at a brief promotion ceremony on Monday at the Ministry of National Security’s head office, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Hinds said the respective appointments represent a proud moment for the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and the Ministry of National Security.
He said both leading officers exemplify strong leadership, and thanked them for their service and dedication to duty.
He asked them to encourage and support those under their command to ensure the TTDF remains “renowned for its service excellence, professionalism and strong ethos”.
He expressed best wishes to them for a successful career in fulfilment of the TTDF mandate.
Also in attendance to congratulate Hannays and Charles were permanent secretary (ag) of the Ministry of National Security Gary Joseph; Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel; Vice Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier General Dexter Francis; TTDF Force Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, Warrant Officer Class 1 Rian Dillon; and Hannays and Charles’ spouses.