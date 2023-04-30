Update: The two men who fled after their stolen vehicle crashed in along Cane Farm Road on Sunday night, have been captured.

They were held by responding officers, while trying to access the Trincity Mall.

Police said the barefoot bandits were caught and taken to the Arouca police station.

Earlier story

Two officers are injured following a high speed chase of criminals in a stolen vehicle.

Police officers told the Express at the scene that two officers of the crime patrol unit responded when they sighted the stolen black Almera with registration places PBT 5468.

A Police chase ensued down Cane Farm road.

However, the suspects lost control of the vehicle at a sharp bend along Cane Farm road and crashed into the private a townhouse development called Rose Place Villas.

vehicle

The suspected stolen vehicle

The police officers driving patrol vehicle PEC 5890 also crashed into the corner wall of Rose Place Villas.

The two suspects, whom the Express understands, are armed, escaped.

They excited the stolen vehicle fled. The culprits are barefooted as their slippers are seen on the roadway.

They may be injured following the crash.

Eye witnesses told the Express that the police immediately advised onlookers to seek safety as the perpetrators are armed.

One of the officers, speaking to a doctor who lives in area, said he received a blow to his head when the crash occurred. He was unable to move his leg, and also complained of pain in the left shoulder.

He laid outstretched on the grass awaiting medical care, before being taken to the Arima hospital.

Another officer sat in the crashed vehicle.

An ambulance arrived about 30 minutes later and transported the injured officers to the hospital.

Police told the Express that people should be alert of two armed suspects who may try to hide in people's house.

crash

