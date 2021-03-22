The Water and Sewerage Authority is advising customers in parts of South East, Trinidad, served by the Navet Water Treatment Plant, who are presently experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply that, this is due to damage to the Authority’s transmission pipeline system on St. Johns Road, Piparo, which occurred during a vehicular accident on Sunday.
Emergency repair works currently underway are expected to be completed by 8:00 p.m. today.
Areas affected include:
Princes Town, New Grant, Fifth Company, Craignish Village, Matilda, St. Julien, Indian Walk, Hindustan, St. Mary’s Village, Moruga, Whiteland, Piparo, Iere Village, Buen Intento, Williamsville, Barrackpore, Clarke Road, Debe, Corinth, Mount Stewart, Bronte, Borde Narve and Reform Village.
Customers are advised that it may take up to 24 hours for the scheduled pipe borne water supply to normalize to some affected areas, following the resumption of operations at the facility.
For further information or assistance, customers are asked to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/4426. A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and government institutions.