BELOVED auto mechanic secondary school teacher Nigel Mendes lost his life on the nation’s roads on Thursday, metres away from where another fatal crash occurred two months ago.
Mendes, 41, who was employed at the Siparia West Secondary School, died at the scene of the crash on M2 Ring Road in Debe.
In February, immigration officer Selwyn Khan was also killed at the scene as he traversed the M2 Ring Road.
Khan’s Mitsubishi Canter van was struck head-on by a trailer.
On Friday, two of his sisters who spoke to the Express said they were told that near where their brother’s vehicle was taken out by the wrecker, there is a roadside memorial erected for Khan.
“Maybe the authorities can do something about the road, and make it rough and jagged to prevent another accident”, said one of the sisters, who did not wish to give her name.
The sibling said Mendes was headed to pick up his son from school when the fatal incident occurred.
She described him as an auto mechanic who was brilliant and passionate about the field.
Mendes was a father of two who lived with his mother and family members on Coora Road in Siparia.
Standing in the garage of the family’s home surrounded by jacked-up vehicles, parts, tires, and tools, the sister, said, “All of this was his work. This is what he loved doing and cars were his life.”
She said that Mendes had also previously worked at the Fyzabad Composite Secondary School.
The sister wept as she said that her daughter and Mendes shared the same birthday on October 17.
She said that when Mendes did not turn up to pick up his 14-year-old son at the Debe Secondary School, the child called his mother – Mendes’ wife.
The sibling said a police officer who was at the scene of the fatal crash recognised the victim from his driver’s permit and came to the family’s home with the news of the tragedy.
The body of Mendes was found by patrolling police officers beneath his crumpled Nissan-14 vehicle, partially submerged in a drain.
Officers of the La Romaine Police post spotted the wreckage at around 3.20 p.m.
PCs Dass and Ramkhalawan observed the car overturned and partially submerged in a drain on the northern side of the roadway.
The officers checked and found Mendes, who was the only occupant, under the vehicle.
The EHS paramedics responded and found the man had no vital signs.
The body was examined by a district medical officer and taken to the San Fernando mortuary where an autopsy is expected to be done next week.
The vehicle was wrecked and lodged at the San Fernando police station.
Police officers said they are uncertain what time the incident occurred and are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.