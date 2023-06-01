Car parts worth millions were found in the bushes off North Trace, New Grant on Wednesday.
The criminal enterprise was discovered by officers working under the supervision of Southern Division Senior Superintendent Richard Smith.
The break in the case came with the arrest of two men from the area earlier this week.
They were found with four stolen vehicles.
The vehicles and parts came from thefts across the island.
Police estimate they have more than 100 engines, batteries, doors, bonnets trunks, and the shells at least seven vehicles. Some of the electrical parts were already in waterproof packaging, ready for sale to buyers.