“Mummy, my car going down, I going down. I need help, mummy, save me, save me, save me.”
This was the desperate call Jenny Ramkissoon got from her six-month pregnant daughter as her car was being submerged in the Poodai Lagoon in Penal yesterday. While the 34-year-old pharmacist was at a private hospital and unable to speak to the Express, Ramkissoon recalled the incident as relayed by her daughter, who did not want to be named.
Ramkissoon said when her daughter made contact she was only able to find out her general location before the phone went dead.
Ramkissoon’s brother in law, Anand Ramkissoon, who went in search of his niece after Jenny Ramkissoon contacted him and spotted her. “He said he wasn’t seeing the car ... He saw her,” the mom said.
She said her daughter was able to exit the car by climbing through the window of a door. “While the car was going down, she doesn’t know how a glass went down. She found herself out the car and she was standing up on the edge of the (door) window,” she said.
Shami Jagmohan said he was driving along the Goodman Branch Road around 8.30 a.m., on his way to drop his daughter to school but stopped his vehicle when he saw Anand Ramkissoon holding his niece in the water. “She can’t swim and the uncle can’t swim. He say, ‘Come out fast.’”
Jagmohan said he jumped out of his vehicle and held on to a rope which the uncle had taken into the water. Jagmohan explained that the water current was pushing at them making it difficult for them to make their way out. “I had to pull them out with the rope. I was on the road, I had to go down, about knee height, in the water too. As she came up closer to me, I had to lift her up and pull her out. I had to hold her up.”
He said she was shaking and the incident had also left him shaken. “It was a real sad thing … God was with her this morning,” he said.
The car, a Mitsubishi Lancer, was submerged and a video on social media showed it being taken out of the water. Jagmohan believes the pharmacist would have mis-averaged the end of the roadway when she got to that area.
He called for a barricade to be installed as he said that other people could find themselves in the same predicament since this road is being used frequently due to the condition of the roads along other routes.
Ramkissoon, a teacher, was at the scene while she spoke to the Express via phone. She said she realised it was difficult to figure out the edge of the road if a person is unfamiliar with the area.
The family lives at Rampersad Trace, five minutes away from where the incident occurred.
Ramkissoon said the area had experienced flooding for days but it was averaged that there was about a foot of water when the incident occurred. While it left the expectant mother traumatised, Ramkissoon was grateful to God that her only child was not seriously injured.
Ramkissoon said the family will be having a thanksgiving following yesterday’s incident.