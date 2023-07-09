TWO police officers were lauded by the mother of a secondary school graduate after they assisted when she and her son experienced car trouble as they were going to his graduation ball.
Michelle Brereton praised police constables Ramcharan and Phoolchan of the San Fernando Police Station for their kindness and concern on Thursday night.
Brereton and her son were sitting in their family car that had stalled on the Cross Crossing interchange, but with the police officers’ help they not only got the car started, but were also given a police escort to the graduation ball.
Brereton thanked the police officers and showed her gratitude by posting about it on social media.
She wrote, “My son Nkosi’s graduation ball was last night and he looked dashing as usual. Unfortunately, we had an issue with our vehicle on our way to drop him off but thank God for officers Sujeet Ramcharan and PC Phoolchan attached to the San Fernando Police Station who were passing by and stopped to assist us. After the matter was rectified they even personally escorted us through the traffic to his destination where Nkosi was able to enjoy himself with his friends. Thank you, officers, for assisting and making our son’s special night, a special night indeed!”
Brereton spoke to the Sunday Express yesterday and said when the car stalled around 8.15 p.m., her husband walked to a nearby service station, leaving her and Nkosi in the car.
She felt anxious, and even more so when she saw the blue police lights approaching, she said.
“We stopped at the interchange where there isn’t a shoulder. At first, I thought the police were going to quarrel and bouff us up about what we were doing there. But they did not display any behaviour like that at all. They slowed down and asked us what happened and what was wrong with the car. They asked who was in the back seat and I told them that is my son and he is on his way to his graduation. I told them my husband went to the service station on the hill. They said do not worry we will pick him up and bring him back. So said so done, they went and pick him up. They fixed the matter and we were on our way,” said Brereton.
She said her son is a Form Five graduate of the Pleasantville Senior Comprehensive School, and the ball was held at Paria Suites in La Romaine.
With excitement in her voice, she recalled, “We got police escort! We went through the traffic and we felt so important. We pulled up at the graduation with a police escort. (Nkosi) liked himself!”
Nkosi told the Sunday Express the police escort to his graduation was memorable.
“(Nkosi’s friends) were shocked. They were like, ‘This is Nkosi pulling up with a police escort?’ I felt very important. They (police officers) made the night even more special. It was a very enjoyable experience,” said the graduate.
Brereton commended the officers.
“Good job by the TTPS. When the officers do something like this, we must highlight it also. I saw that one of these officers also helped another woman with another car incident. He is a helpful person. My son said that he is a good soul. I truly appreciate their help and people need to know about it,” she said.