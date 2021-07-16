A MECHANIC and his wife who had car problems but were charged for breach of the curfew were reprimanded and discharged by a magistrate.
Che Gomez and hairdresser Nicole Syder faced Port of Spain Magistrate Kerianne Byer on Tuesday.
They were charged that on May 24 at the Maritime Roundabout, during the period specified in emergency powers regulation, they were found outside their private dwelling without authorisation of the Commissioner of Police or such other person or authority, and were also not exempted under the regulations.
This country is under a 9 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew.
Police stated that around 9.50 p.m. on May 24, officers were on patrol at Maritime Roundabout, when they stopped the car occupied by the couple.
Gomez told police he went to Valencia to purchase a vehicle but it was not starting, and he changed the airflow sensor and it began working. He said on his way from Valencia, the vehicle started to give trouble.
Gomez told officers he took the car to Central Trinidad and he was heading to Barataria with his wife.
Officers told the couple they were in breach of the emergency powers regulation and took them to the San Juan Police Station, where they were charged.
Before the court, defence attorney Shiva Boodoo confirmed the couple purchased the car in Valencia, and said it shut down several times during the journey.