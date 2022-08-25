A high speed chase after a car was stolen at gunpoint, ended in two men being held on the compound at the hospital in Mt Hope on Thursday.
A police report stated that around 1 p.m., a black Toyota Aqua was taken at gunpoint from its owner at C3 Centre, San Fernando. The two armed suspects then headed north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.
A report was made to the police and an all-points bulletin issued by the Command Centre, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The vehicle was seen north along the Uriah Butler Highway, around Charlieville, by officers of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch.
The officers chased the vehicle and intercepted it at the Mt. Hope Hospital. Assistance was sought from officers of the Northern and North-Eastern Divisions to locate the two suspects who fled the vehicle, onto the hospital compound.
They were found hiding on the compound shortly after and arrested in connection with the incident, the police's post said. The vehicle was recovered.
Investigations are ongoing.