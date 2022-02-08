Car stolen; Men held

handcuffs

Two men who allegedly stole a vehicle from the car park of a mall in south Trinidad were arrested by police on Tuesday afternoon.

Police arrested the men, and allegedly found in the vehicle a loaded revolver.

The suspects were arrested as they attempted to make a getaway along the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

In a TTPS media release, the suspects were identified as a 22-year-old man of Oropune Gardens, Piarco, and a 33-year-old man of San Juan.

The release stated that officers of the Highway Patrol Branch in Debe were conducting a speed exercise along the highway when they received information about the suspects and a gold Nissan X-Trail stolen from the car park of a mall.

Police officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.

Officers intercepted the vehicle in the vicinity of the round-a-bout at Debe.

Officers searched the vehicle and alleged found a revolver with six rounds of .38 ammunition.

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody for interrogation by officers of the Southern Police Division.

 Enquiries are continuing.

