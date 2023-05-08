POLICE are investigating the abduction of a ten-year-old boy by a car thief.
The incident took place around 7.45 p.m. on Saturday along George Cabral Circular Road in St James.
The victim, a 42-year-old woman, told police she had parked her Mazda 3 vehicle in the vicinity of Mucurapo Boys’ RC School.
She had left the ignition on and her ten-year-old son seated in the back seat of the car.
She said she exited the vehicle and walked over to the nearby school to hand over a package to someone she knew.
While walking back to the car, she saw the vehicle being driven away.
The woman raised an alarm as her son was inside the car.
The vehicle stopped a short distance away and the ten-year-old was allowed to exit the car.
The suspect then drove off with the vehicle.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by PC Wilson responded and are continuing enquiries.
Police said the child was not physically harmed.