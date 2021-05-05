A Carapichaima gardener who went to collect money for his crop sales has gone missing.
Becker Seelal, 28, walked out of his home at Brickfield Village, Waterloo Road, on Monday.
Since then, he has not contacted his family, and searches for him have turned up empty.
Calls to his cell phone have gone unanswered.
Seelal’s mother, Dixie-Ann Seelal, told Express in a telephone interview on Wednesday that her son had never stayed away from home without contacting a family member.
She said he had advertised on Facebook for wholesale buyers for the corn that he planted and reaped.
Dixie-Ann that on Monday around 3 p.m. her son spoke to her before he left home, telling her that he was going to collect money.
Security camera footage obtained by the family showed her son walking on a street nearby their home around 3.30 p.m.
She said he did not say where he was headed, but he would usually meet his buyers at mall car parks to collect the money.
“I was not feeling well; I had back pains. He brought pain killers for me. He told me he would get someone to rub my back when he returned home. He did not leave in his vehicle. We got security footage showing that he was walking to the savannah road around 3.30 p.m. We didn’t see the entire road because there is a mango tree blocking the view of the street”, she said.
The mother said that sometimes he would collect money on his own, and other times he would be accompanied by someone.
“This time he planted only corn. He never had any problems before collecting money. Most of the times he would put his produce in the car and drive around, but this time as he only did corn, he advertised on Facebook and people bought from him wholesale. If he was meeting to collect money either north or south, he would meet them at Grand Bazaar or C3. I don’t know which direction he went that day”, she said.
The mother said that she was alerted by his girlfriend around 1 a.m. Tuesday when she called to ask if Seelal had returned home.
“When I checked, he was not here. He would not stay out without telling someone. He usually would text me or his sisters to let us know. His sisters and girlfriend went searching Tuesday morning by his garden at Roopsingh Road and looking around the area. Then they went to the station and made a report”, the mother said.
Officers of the Central Division Police and Anti-Kidnapping Unit are searching for Seelal.
If anyone has information please contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app.