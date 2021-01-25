A CARAPICHAIMA teenager is suspected to have drowned at Maracas Bay on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Amarly Lawrence, 19, of Mungal Trace, Orangefield Road.
A police report said that Lawrence was with relatives bathing in the sea, in the vicinity of Uncle Sam's food outlet.
Around 5.45 p.m. Lawrence and his cousin, Tyresse Lawrence, got into difficulties in the water.
Two people swam out in an attempt to save them, but were only able to rescue Tyresse.
Lawrence went under the surface of the water and could not be found, the report said.
Coast Guard officers were contacted and was contacted.
Up until Monday the body was not yet found.
Cpl Bernard of the Maracas police is continuing investigations.