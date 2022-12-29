Arshad Fabien was remanded into custody on Wednesday on charges of possession of firearm and ammunition.
Fabien, 28 of Smith Hill, Carenage, was allegedly held with a pistol and a quantity of ammunition on Tuesday. He was remanded into custody by a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday and is expected to reappear before the court on January 13.
Fabien was charged on December 27 by constable Laloo of the Western Division Task Force (WDTF) with possession of firearm and possession of ammunition, following the execution of a raid at his residence.
According to police reports, on Tuesday afternoon, WDTF police officers executed a search warrant at a house located along Smith Hill, Carenage, where they allegedly discovered one silver and black Ruger pistol, one magazine which contained 12 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one plastic ammunition crate which contained nine rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
A male suspect was immediately arrested in connection with the find. He was subsequently charged with the offences.
Meanwhile, in another operation held on the same day by police officers of the Eastern Division Task Force (EDTF), a search at an empty lot at Blake Avenue, Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande was conducted where EDTF officers found one homemade shotgun with one 16-gauge cartridge.
Constable Singh is continuing enquiries into this find.