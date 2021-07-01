THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has boosted its fight against crime with the opening of the $53 million Carenage Police Station and the launch of the TTPS Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit on Thursday.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley formally opened the Carenage Police Station, alongside Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, senior police officers, and officials of Udecott who built the new police station.
Principal of Fatima College Father Gregory Augustine blessed the four boats which later sailed off on patrol.