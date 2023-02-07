Help is being sought by the police to locate 17-year-old, Shanaya Small.
Shanaya, of L’anse Mitan Road, Carenage, was last seen at 3 p.m. on February 5. She was reported missing to officers at the Carenage police station the following day.
Shanaya is of African descent, slim built and dark brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a red jersey and a pair of blue ¾ jeans.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Carenage police station at 637-3123 or 800-TIPS. The police can also be contacted at 555, 999, 911 or any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.