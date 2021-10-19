Carib Brewery has thrust itself into the international spotlight with the release of a new song and music video, featuring Toronto-based Trinidad and Tobago singer, songwriter and producer Kerwin Du Bois alongside Jamaican entertainer Chinsea “Shenseea” Lee, entitled “Can You Feel It”.
The music video includes a cameo by American DJ and producer Khaled “DJ Khaled” Mohamed Khaled, and was filmed and edited by award-winning United States director Gil Green.
Contrary to reports, neither DJ Khaled nor Du Bois has been signed as a Carib brand ambassador, although Lee was announced as one in a news release last January.
Speaking at the launch of the video, which was held at Carib Brewery USA’s plant and “Lime House” in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Friday night, Du Bois, who co-wrote the song with Lee and co-produced the music alongside Chris “Jillionaire” Leacock of Major Lazer fame, said he was proud and happy to represent such a strong Caribbean brand.
“I feel proud to be from the Caribbean at a moment like this and I hope that we can all support and stand by Carib—as we all should do with everything Caribbean,” he said.
Carib Brewery USA’s marketing director, Asa P Sealy, explained that the song and video are just part of the company’s international marketing thrust, which seeks to invigorate and inspire regional pride.
Speaking to the Express following the launch, Sealy said: “We wanted to use this opportunity to inject a measure of national and regional pride throughout the Diaspora and to bring the region together under the common umbrellas of our cultural exports, expertise and excellence.
“Here at the brewery, we have initiated a measure of innovation, which continues to inform and attract new consumers and interests within the beverage industry.”
Du Bois expressed contentment with the finished product, which remained a closely-guarded secret even to him until the actual world premiere on Friday night.
Neither Khaled nor Lee was present at the launch, but Carib Brewery USA president and CEO James Webb said: “Judging from the crowd reaction here and the feedback online, I think we have achieved the first part of our objective in creating a phenomenal audio-visual product, which the region can be proud of and identify with, while also showcasing the brand’s commitment to representing the Caribbean region as a whole through our superior quality products.
“We look forward to fulfilling the rest of the mission in due course, as we launch the new ‘World of Change’ campaign and essentially invite the world to sample and experience the beauty and excellence of the Caribbean region, while also sharing the best of the region with the world at large,” Webb added.
The video has been well-received online with more than 100,000 views collectively via the julianpromos distribution channel and Carib’s own YouTube channel.