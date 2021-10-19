SMILES OF SATISFACTION: Carib Brewery USA president and CEO James Webb embraces singer, songwriter and producer Kerwin Du Bois, left, and toasts with marketing director Asa P Sealy during the launch of the new music video for “Can You Feel It” featuring Du Bois, Jamaican singer Shenseea and American Producer DJ Khaled. The launch event was held at the US Brewery and “Lime House” located at 200 Imperial Boulevard, Cape Canaveral, Florida. —Photo: NIGEL TELESFORD