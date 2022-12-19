Export ready agri-food producers from the Caribbean benefitted from exposure to market opportunities in various markets with the recent hosting of the Caribbean Virtual Agri-Food Trade Mission.
Hosted by COLEACP, Secretariat for Central American Economic Integration (SIECA) and Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), the objective of the November 15-17 mission was to provide a boost to exporters of a micro, small and medium sized nature to access export markets in the Caribbean, Central America, North America and Europe.
The trade mission, once again facilitated by the platform managed by the Central American Trade Network (CATN) and fully sponsored by the IICA, continues to be an effort by IICA and its partners to support the call of regional governments to promote intra-regional trade and import substitution. The region continues to focus its efforts on reducing the regional food import bill by 25% by 2025. As such, while the trade mission targets buyers from extra regional markets, it is primarily aimed at serving as a bridge between regional producers and buyers from Caribbean markets.
In its second iteration, the Caribbean Virtual Agri-Food Trade Mission featured more widespread participation from all Caribbean countries, with Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana, Grenada, Barbados, Suriname, the Bahamas and St. Vincent and the Grenadines being the main participants.
Over the three days the trade mission facilitated buyers from all CARICOM countries as well as buyers from Central America, North America and Europe, with COLEACP’s involvement making the expanded reach to European buyers possible.
An estimated 171 businesses had a presence at the trade mission, which represented a marked increase from the previous year. More importantly, platform organisers stated that based on feedback from the meetings organised, the volume of business to be generated is projected to be significant.
Despite being a small market, businesses from Grenada were key participants, and Derek Charles, National Specialist in the IICA Grenada Delegation boasted that through a local network, exporters were able to understand the opportunities that the trade mission presented and many members sought to expand their export thrust.
He noted that for smaller producers, the trade mission provided a level playing field for all exporters since engagement were virtual and no significant travel costs were required to secure participation.
Shameilla Moses, Export Manager at the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association was eager to promote the trade mission to her membership. She shared that Jamaican businesses are ready to access markets in the region and with proximity to North and Central America, the trade mission is ideally suited to meet the needs of Jamaican exporters.
Ambrosia Farms’ Sherri-Ann Joseph, said: “IICA’s direction towards the existence and operations of REDCA was most beneficial. We were able to register for the trade mission and also make promising connections with possible partners in the territories of interest, none of which would have been possible without IICA and the support of the personnel from the office in Trinidad.”
Shondell Alexander owner of Abby’s Exotic Blends operating out of St. Lucia also had positive reviews on the mission. The company currently exports to the French territories and Lesser Antilles. However, through the trade mission she was able to connect with one of the larger retail chains in the Caribbean.
Alexander noted that the mission provided a platform for networking and business support. Based on her engagements and networking, she stated that the experience would be of tremendous benefit. “We will continue to support each other and share the best do’s and don’ts for advancement of our companies,” she stated.
IICA Representative in Barbados, Allister Glean, noted that this activity has now become the flagship business activity facilitated by IICA in the region.
He added that it responds to a critical need identified by governments and it focuses on a community that is often not able to properly benefit from market opportunities.
Dr. Daniel Rodriguez, Manager of the IICA International Trade and Regional Integration Programme, stressed that the trade mission has transformed business to business engagements with its affordable yet professional and competitive approach. He applauded the response of the Caribbean to the facility.
With the trade mission experiencing positive feedback since its inception in 2021 and the Institute conducting similar activity across the hemisphere, it is clear that the current model has merit. Exporters have already expressed eager interest in the hosting of a 2023 edition. With the participation of larger Caribbean retailers such as Massy, it is no surprise that participants have embraced the value of the activity.
IICA remains committed to supporting agri-food trade across the hemisphere and its support to the Caribbean remains a priority for the Institute.
IICA recognises the value of agri- food trade to regional and international food security. In addition to the key role the trade mission can play to mobilise buyers and sellers to enhance trade, IICA also facilitates capacity building of exporters to ensure that they can meet market requirements and effectively participate in the trade mission. This support and trade facilitation trust will continue to be a priority for the Institute