Caribbean Community (Caricom) leaders have agreed on a new modern Multilateral Air Services Agreement (MASA) that will allow for a new framework within which air transportation will operate in the region, St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has said.
He told the news conference marking the end of the 43rd Caricom Summit on Tuesday night that countries, particularly those in the Eastern Caribbean and even Trinidad and Tobago, are being severely affected by the loss of thousands of seats “because LIAT as it was is no longer before us”.
“You did not realise it while Covid-19 (coronavirus) was on, but after Covid has receded somewhat and people are travelling again, we see the problems. So a discussion has taken place between the prime ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Guyana, and I happen to know Prime Minister (Roosevelt) Skerrit of Dominica will be involved in this,” he said.
Gonsalves said given that St Kitts-Nevis is in “an election cycle” and was not represented at the summit that ended on Tuesday, “we have taken a decision between those countries... that we are going to address the issue of a regional air carrier of some kind, may well be the revival of LIAT in some form or the other, but we have to get a consultant in the area of aviation to put the framework together and some numbers as a matter of urgency for us to move on”.
He said while that is taking place, he has been given responsibility to “coordinate certain things to get that going, and then we get the terms of reference in order for such an exercise and to have a further conversation at the leadership level”.
Gonsalves said such a meeting could possibly take place in either St Vincent and the Grenadines or St Lucia sometime in the period between the 28th and the end of July, to advance this question in a very practical manner.
According to the communique issued following the summit, the regional leaders “considered the region’s need for a significantly enhanced transportation system that can bolster food security and deepen regional integration”.
It said that they welcomed an update from the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley on advanced discussions with the United Arab Emirates regarding support for both a traditional ferry and fast ferry service for the region, and noted that a related proposal from the capital Abu Dhabi is being awaited.
“Heads of government requested the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to commence the proposed roadmap study on the factors needed for successfully establishing a fast ferry service for the transportation of agricultural produce—with an initial focus on trade between Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada, and Barbados,” the communique said.
—CMC