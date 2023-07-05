Rain did little to stop the flag-raising ceremony held yesterday at the Chaguaramas Convention Centre, as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Caricom (Caribbean Community).
The flag-raising ceremony in Chaguaramas was followed by the sealing of a time capsule with letters for the heads of state of the Caribbean region in 50 years’ time.
The capsule, which contains letters of advice and reflections addressed to the future Caricom heads, will be unsealed on July 4, 2073, on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Caricom.
There was also a tree-planting ceremony in which Caricom leaders, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali and incoming Caricom Chairman and Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, braved the inclement weather to plant six poui trees to signify the hopeful longevity and beauty of the organisation.
In addressing the crowd, Rowley acknowledged the importance of Caribbean leaders returning to Chaguaramas, as it was the birthplace of Caricom, via the Treaty of Chaguaramas, which was signed in 1973.
“Chaguaramas plays a special place in our hearts because of its role in the creation of the Caribbean Community... Caricom has had to contend with its own limitations, limitations that are built into its design given that we are sovereign states free to choose our own policies and pursue our own goals.
"There have been times when in the last 50 years these limitations have challenged us but, still, here we are today, a family of nations, replete with the wisdom gained by facing these challenges head-on,” said Rowley.
“We are stronger together so, as we take stock of 50 years and anticipation towards our next 50, let us do so knowing that whatever divides us will never be bigger than that which unites us. We will always be stronger together. So, let us go towards the future confident in our strengths, cognisant of our weaknesses, and determined to strive through both towards success,” he added.
‘More united’
Skerrit called on leaders to remain united over the next 50 years.
“I believe in a large measure we are on the right track, but there are still things we need to do. I believe we are living in a more difficult world now than 50 years ago, or even 20 years ago, and this requires us to be even more united in purpose.
“There are too many injustices that have been meted out to us as a Caribbean community. The issue of climate change, and the kicking-down the bucket of certain decisions to address our concerns in the Caribbean community... sometimes we feel like giving up and not even going to any of the COP (United Nations Conference of the Parties) conferences. But we must never relent in our fight against injustice.
“Like our forebearers who fought for our emancipation, they never gave up, and therefore we have to look even deeper within ourselves to continue that noble fight to ensure that the developed world does what is just and right where we are concerned, especially with regards to climate change,” he stated.
Skerrit also raised the ongoing issue of correspondent banking and de-risking, noting he did not believe the average Caribbean national understood the implications of this proposal on individual households.
“This poses an existential threat to our ability to trade with the rest of the world,” he said.
However, Skerrit said he was happy to see the matter being addressed with the Bridgetown Initiative. This is an action plan to reform the global financial system so that the world can better respond to current and future crises.