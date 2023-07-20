Government would have had to cancel the hosting of the Caricom 50th anniversary commemoration and tell the United Nations secretary-general and other dignitaries not to bother to visit Trinidad and Tobago for the summit if it had to follow the onerous procedures in the procurement legislation.
This is because the procurement regulations would not have allowed the State to provide accommodation, transportation, audio-visual services and other services required to host visiting dignitaries and heads, and to hold the Caricom summit.
So said Finance Minister Colm Imbert as he piloted the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2023 at yesterday’s extraordinary sitting of the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain.
“One of the choices facing the Government was: do we cancel Caricom because the procurement regulations would not allow us to provide accommodation, transportation, audio-visual services and all the things associated with a heads (of government) meeting...? Should we have told the UN secretary-general: ‘Sorry, don’t bother to come,’ and just cancel this visit because it would take three and a half months under the procurement legislation to procure accommodation for you? Or do what is required to be done?” Imbert said.
He said the US secretary of state, the UN secretary-general, the president of Rwanda, the US congressional delegation, the prime minister of South Korea, all confirmed their attendance, “one week before the summit”.
“Anybody who has had any experience in managing an international event will know that these things come up at the last minute,” he said.
He said it was a myth that by changing the method by which orders and regulations are made, some great travesty or calamity will befall Trinidad and Tobago.
“The practical reality is that by putting technical legislation such as the Public Procurement and Disposal of Property Act into operation for the first time, there would be and there are undoubtedly a number of teething issues and a considerable amount of learning because this is the first time legislation of this type has been implemented in Trinidad and Tobago. So a number of issues must arise and need to be quickly addressed,” he said.
Imbert said it was a “certainty” that as time progresses, more amendments will need to be addressed.
He said the amendment which changes the procedure for exemption orders from affirmative to negative resolution did not mean that these instruments were not subject to parliamentary oversight or scrutiny.
Misconceptions and myths
Imbert said there was a misconception that the introduction of a procurement threshold of $1 million for goods and services will water down or erode the objectives of the act.
“However, if one looks all over the world, one will discover that exemptions are part and parcel of all modern procurement laws,” he said.
“The introduction of a procurement threshold of $1 million for goods and services is not unusual, egregious, worrying, abnormal and does not water down or erode the objectives of the act. On the contrary, the introduction of a threshold will bring certainty to the vast amount of small and microenterprises in this country that have been left out of the procurement depository for one reason or another.”
He said the intent is not to totally remove the procurement process for the procurement of goods and services up to $1 million but rather to simplify the procurement process in relation to those goods and services.
Imbert noted for the last 13 years (until April 26), accounting officers had the flexibility to award contracts up to $1 million without having to go through the very laborious procedures within the Central Tenders Board. He said there was “enormous support for this position throughout the world”.
Imbert also referred to what obtained in Caricom countries, particularly Barbados and Grenada, where he said the concept of a threshold for public procurement exists similar to what was being proposed in the amendment in T&T.
Imbert said the objectives of the bill being proposed to the T&T Parliament were: 1) address a drafting error that arose in relation to Section 7 (subsection 5) of the act; 2) to validate two exemption orders made by way of Legal Notice 164 and Legal Notice 206 of 2023; 3) to modify the method by which orders and regulations are made under Section 7 and Section 63 of the act; and 4) to introduce a procurement threshold of $1 million for goods and services which would be exempted from the procurement requirements under the act.