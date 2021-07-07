The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has extended deepest condolences to the family of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, and to the Government and People of Haiti on his death.
A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister this morning stated that the government was shocked at the tragic developments in Haiti with the assassination of the President Moïse earlier this morning.
“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of President Moïse and to the Government and People of Haiti, our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on this most distressing occurrence,” the release stated.
The government stated that Trinidad and Tobago pledges to work together with its CARICOM colleagues and other hemispheric and international partners to support Haiti at this very difficult time.
President Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight.
His wife, Martine Moise, was also shot in the attack that took place around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).
In a statement, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said, "A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state.”