President of Haiti Jovenel Moise

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise 

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has extended deepest condolences to the family of President of Haiti, Jovenel Moïse, and to the Government and People of Haiti on his death.

A release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister this morning stated that the government was shocked at the tragic developments in Haiti with the assassination of the President Moïse earlier this morning.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the family of President Moïse and to the Government and People of Haiti, our brothers and sisters in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on this most distressing occurrence,” the release stated.

The government stated that Trinidad and Tobago pledges to work together with its CARICOM colleagues and other hemispheric and international partners to support Haiti at this very difficult time.

President Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight.

His wife, Martine Moise, was also shot in the attack that took place around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT).

In a statement, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said, "A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt won’t allow gas price hike

Govt won’t allow gas price hike

The Government will not allow gas station owners to come together to jack up fuel prices.

This from Energy Minister Stuart Young, as he responded yesterday to claims by UNC Senator Wade Mark that liberalisation of the fuel market would result in high gas prices.

“No amount of screaming, dog whistling, fear­mongering by those on the other side or other people, will change the fact that the Government is committed to protecting the motoring public and the population at large from price gouging,” Young said, as he contributed to the debate on the Finance Bill in the Senate.

‘Don’t harp on negatives’

‘Don’t harp on negatives’

Petroleum Dealers Association (PDA) president Robin Naraynsingh says the liberalisation of fuels market is being politicised in some quarters, when the discussion should be going in the other direction.

He was responding to questions following Energy Minister Stuart Young’s contribution in the Senate yesterday that the Government will not allow gas station owners to come together to increase fuel prices.

Luxury car purchases: ‘This is greed’

Luxury car purchases: ‘This is greed’

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal has called Government ministers Stuart Young and Terrence Deyalsingh “greedy” for purchasing new luxury vehicles during a pandemic.

In response, Young told the Express yesterday that Moonilal is not someone that anyone takes seriously and questioned where Moonilal gets money to purchase luxury vehicles.

Recommended for you