Police need help in locating 26-year-old, Carishma Deonarine.
Deonarine, of School Road, Santa Flora was last seen at 3.30 pm on January 22.
She was reported missing to the Santa Flora Police Station on Monday.
Deonarine, is of mixed descent, six feet tall, heavy built, with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black and white top, a pair of black jeans and a pair of black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Flora Police Station at 649- 5555 or call 800-TIPS, 999, 555, 911, or share the information via the TTPS App.